Monkeys In Borivali Have A 'pool Party', Tisca Chopra Shares Video | WATCH

Tisca Chopra took to her social media handles and posted a video where a couple of monkeys can be seen diving, jumping and swimming in a pool in Borivali. The actor wrote that it seemed like they are having a pool party of their own while the country is in lockdown. The video is a pure delight to the eyes of the fans as some of them were amazed at how well the monkeys swam across the pool while some suggested that this is a party that will continue for many hours. Tisca Chopra herself wondered in the post that the monkeys would have been watching the pool and must have waited for years, and when they saw the right opportunity, they jumped right in. Check out the amusing video below to see the fun the two monkeys are having in a pool in Borivali while humans are in lockdown.

Tisca Chopra's video of monkeys in Borivali having a pool party

The actor has been very active on social media since the lockdown was announced. She has actively taken part in spreading awareness about the disease and the precautions to take amid COD 19 pandemic. Moreover, she has been suggesting ways to spend time during the lockdown to her fans. Tisca Chopra has also been interacting with her fans on live streams on various social media platforms. Check out some of her posts during the lockdown.

Image Credits: Tisca Chopra

