After Pak's Army Chief Pitches For 'peace'; Another Indian Army Jawan Martyred At LoC

A day after Pakistan Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Tuesday said that both the countries must resolve the Kashmir issue in a "dignified and peaceful manner", the Pakistan Army once again resorted to unprovoked ceasefire violation in Keri Battal Sector of Rajouri District at LoC (Line of Control). Due to this recent unprovoked ceasefire violation, an Indian Army jawan was martyered. It is important to mention here that in the past 3 years, 10,752 ceasefire violations have been made by Pakistan.

'Pakistan is a peace-loving country'

General Bajwa, in his address during the graduation ceremony at the Pakistan Air Force (PAF) Asghar Khan Academy in Risalpur in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa had said that Pakistan is "firmly committed to the ideal of mutual respect and peaceful co-existence" and that "it is time to extend peace in all directions". He maintained that Pakistan is "a peace-loving country that has rendered great sacrifices for regional and global peace".

"We stand firmly committed to the ideal of mutual respect and peaceful co-existence. It is time to extend the hand of peace in all directions. Pakistan and India must also resolve the longstanding issue of Jammu and Kashmir in a dignified and peaceful manner".

According to a statement by Pakistan's Inter-Service Public Relations (ISPR), Gen Bajwa said Pakistan will not allow anybody or any entity to misinterpret its "desire for peace as a sign of weakness". He said Pakistan armed forces are fully capable to thwart any threat. The Pak Army chief's message comes against the backdrop of unprecedented opposition to the Pakistani Army and deep state from the Opposition parties and public, for allegedly rigging the elections to put Imran Khan in power apart from purportedly being the real power in the country and a tacit ally of terrorist networks active on the country's eastern and western borders.

10,752 ceasefire violations by Pakistan in 3 years

Meanwhile, the Lok Sabha was informed on Tuesday that a total of 10,752 cases of ceasefire violation have taken place along India's border with Pakistan in the last three years in which 72 security personnel and 70 civilians were killed. Union Minister of State for Home G Kishan Reddy said 364 security personnel and 341 civilians were injured in these ceasefire violations along the International Border and the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir in 2018, 2019 and 2020.

During the three years, 1,452 terrorist attacks have taken place in Jammu and Kashmir in which 233 security personnel and 115 civilians were killed, he said in a written reply to a question. As many as 635 terrorists were also killed in gunfights with security forces in 2018, 2019 and 2020, he said. Reddy said a total of 484 security personnel and 373 civilians were injured in terrorist attacks.

The minister said the government has adopted a policy of zero tolerance towards terrorism, and immediate and effective retaliation is undertaken by the security forces in cases of ceasefire violations or cross-border firings. "There has been a substantial decline in terrorist attacks over the last three years due to a slew of pre-emptive measures undertaken by the government," he said.

