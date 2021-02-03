Pakistan Vs South Africa 2nd Test Live Stream, Pitch Report, Rawalpindi Weather Forecast

Pakistan will take on South Africa in the 2nd Test of South Africa’s tour of Pakistan 2021. The Pakistan vs South Africa 2nd Test match is scheduled to begin at 10:30 AM IST (10:00 AM PST) from the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, Pakistan on February 4, 2021. Here are the Pakistan vs South Africa live streaming details, Pakistan vs South Africa pitch report and the Rawalpindi weather forecast for the game.

First practice done and dusted in Rawalpindi and the boys are building up nicely.



Game day is Thursday, 04 February.



Game day is Thursday, 04 February.



Pakistan vs South Africa 2nd Test preview

Coming off of two terrible Test losses to New Zealand, the Pakistan cricket team upped the ante to down South Africa in the Pakistan vs South Africa 1st Test 2021. Playing one of their first international home series since 2009 — and their first against South Africa since 2007 — Pakistan defeated the visitors soundly, to improve their h2h against South Africa to 5-26. Some excellent bowling helped Pakistan restrict South Africa to just 220 in the 1st innings.

Fawad Alam's century took the hosts to 378 before the spin duo of Nauman Ali and Yasir Shah took 9 wickets to end South Africa's innings at 245 runs. Pakistan made quick work of the paltry 88-run target to win the match by 7 wickets and give themselves a 1-0 lead in the two-test series. This was South Africa's 8th consecutive Test defeat in the subcontinent — a record they will be hoping to break as they go into the match on Thursday. If they lose, SA will drop to 6th place in the World Test Championships table while a win could take Pakistan up to 5th place.

Pakistan vs South Africa live streaming details

After many many years, fans can watch a Pakistan home game live on Indian television, with Sony Ten 2 and Sony Ten 2 HD set to telecast the game live. The game can also be live-streamed on the SonyLIV app and website. Pakistan vs South Africa live scores can be found on the social media handles of the Pakistan Cricket Board and Cricket South Africa as well as the boards’ websites.

Pakistan vs South Africa pitch report and Rawalpindi weather forecast

The pitch at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium is a balanced one and is expected to aid both bowlers and batsmen through the match. Unlike the pitch at the National Stadium, which heavily supports spin bowling, the strip at Rawalpindi is expected to aid pacers. The team winning the toss can be expected to bowl first as conditions are expected to get easier for batsmen as the game proceeds.

Accuweather predicts a slightly cloudy but altogether dry week in Rawalpindi, meaning that fans can expect an uninterrupted Test match. The temperature will reach a high of just 19°C with humidity at 58% and cloud cover at 51%.

