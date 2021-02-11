After Rihanna & Greta, Comedian Trevor Noah Covers farmers' Protest On 'The Daily Show'

The ongoing farmers' protest in India that recently drew the attention of international personalities has now made it to the popular American late-night satirical news programme 'The Daily Show' hosted by South African comedian Trevor Noah.

The farmers' movement across the country had stirred major controversy after renowned global figures including pop star Rihanna and climate activist Greta Thunberg tweeted in support of the agitating farmers. The protest has now featured in the latest episode of 'The Daily Show'.

The porgramme ran an 8-minute-long clip on the farmers' protest in India in its latest segment called ‘If you don't know, now you know’. The clip manages to explain the biggest farmers' movement going on in the country, over the last two months against the government's three agricultural laws to its international audiences.

Why are India’s farmers protesting? The government tried to change the decades-old agriculture laws and that’s when the manure hit the fan.



If you don’t know, now you know. pic.twitter.com/LGvM0WvbqS — The Daily Show (@TheDailyShow) February 10, 2021

Trevor Noah opened the segment by saying, "We're talking about India because, in a year of global protests, they're in the midst of the biggest one anywhere."

Further explaining the root of the farmers' movement, Noah said, "The government tried to change the decades-old agriculture laws and that’s when the manure hit the fan."

The segment also highlights the farmers' fear of losing MSP with the push for privatisation, however, it does not feature the government's take on the issue, nor does it include the benefits of the farm laws.

Addressing the farmers' fears over the new reforms, Noah says, "That sounds like a rough situation for the farmers. And if the last year has taught us anything, it is that we cannot take farmers for granted. Nowhere in the world. We need farmers."

The segment also mentions the intensity of the agitation and the government's efforts to resist the same, as it featured glimpses of blocked borders, jammed highways, the Red Fort violence of January 26, and more. However, it tried to draw a 'police crackdown' slant and largely glossed over the shocking violence and made no mention of the restraint by authorities that kept casualties to a minimum.

Trevor Noah hails 'determination' of the farmers

"The farmers are not likely to give in any time soon because nobody on earth is more patient than the farmer", says Noah, praising their "determination" for willing to agitate on the borders of Delhi for four years and even more till their demands are met.

About a week ago, pop star Rihanna became the first global name to voice her support for the ongoing agitation, receiving severe backlash from the government of India. She was joined by Greta Thunberg, actress Susan Sarandon, Mia Khalifa, and many more.

Following the international criticism, several Indian celebrities like Sachin Tendulkar and Akshay Kumar voiced their support for the government, calling the protests an internal matter.

