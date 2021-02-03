'This India Will Push Back,' Says Jaishankar; FM Raises Govt-farmer Talks Amid Rihanna Row

External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar on Wednesday came down heavily on the statements by certain foreign entities over India's farmer protests, asserting that such 'motivated campaigns will never succeed'. EAM Jaishankar remarked that India today possessed the self-confidence to hold on its own, averring that it would 'push back' against such attempts to target the nation. He also shared the hashtags put forward by the Ministry of External Affairs to counter the propaganda.

Motivated campaigns targeting India will never succeed. We have the self confidence today to hold our own. This India will push back. #IndiaTogether #IndiaAgainstPropaganda — Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) February 3, 2021

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharman has commended Jaishankar's words, highlighting that the govt has engaged with farmers continuously.

Well said, @DrSJaishankar. Uninformed commentary often damage the cause they purportedly support. Our elected govt has continuously engaged with the farmers — several rounds so far & has exhibited resolve to continue further.#IndiaAgainstPropaganda #IndiaTogether #IndiaWithModi https://t.co/iV5BCuMnIr — Nirmala Sitharaman (@nsitharaman) February 3, 2021

MEA slams foreign propaganda

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Wednesday issued a statement after a few foreign individuals and entities commented on the ongoing farmer protests. The MEA said that before rushing to comment on such matters, it urges that facts be ascertained and proper understanding of issues at hand be undertaken. "Temptation of sensationalist social media hashtags and comments, especially when resorted to by celebrities and others, is neither accurate nor responsible," the statement said.

"We would like to emphasize that these protests must be seen in the context of India's democratic ethos and polity, and the efforts of the government and the concerned farmer groups to resolve the impasse," the statement said.

The statement has been retweeted by the official Twitter handles of the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) @PMOIndia and PM Modi's personal handle @narendramodi as well.

India's statement comes after international pop star Rihanna, climate activist Greta Thunberg, Lilly Singh, American Vice President Kamala Harris' niece Meena Harris and others meddled in the farmers' issue. The ministry has also used hashtags - #IndiaTogether and #IndiaAgainstPropaganda.

After the External Ministry's official statement, many Indian celebrities and politicians spoke out against the unwarranted statements made by the foreign entities, urging the nation to stay united amid attempts to divide.

