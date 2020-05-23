After State's Request, Army To Send Five Columns To West Bengal To Assist Restoration Work

Hours after the West Bengal government requested support for immediate restoration of essential infrastructure and services devastated by Cyclone Amphan, the Indian Army has said it will provide five columns to assist the Kolkata City Civil Administration for the work.

The five Army columns will be deployed to Tollygunge, Ballygunge, Rajarhat/New Town, Diamond Harbour and Behala areas that are close to state capital Kolkata, one of the hardest-hit cities by the cyclone. The units will be equipped with road and tree clearing equipment.

Bengal requests assistance

In a series of tweets earlier on Friday, the Bengal Home Department called for mobilisation of "maximum strength on 24x7 basis" to restore essential services like drinking water, sanitation, and power supply.

The government also asked for assistance from the Railways and the private sector in providing manpower and equipment. The department said hundreds of teams were already at work clearing the remains of uprooted trees and buildings felled and destroyed due to heavy rains brought by Amphan and wind speeds up to 190 km per hour that gushed through coastal Bengal, particularly Kolkata.

Calls for help

GOWB mobilizes maximum strength in unified command mode on 24×7basis for immediate restoration of essential infrastructure and services asap. Army support has been called for;NDRF and SDRF teams deployed; Rlys,Port & private sector too requested to supply teams and equipment(1/3) — HOME DEPARTMENT - GOVT. OF WEST BENGAL (@HomeBengal) May 23, 2020

The department added, "Drinking water and drainage infrastructure getting restored fast. PHE asked to supply water pouches in gap pockets. Generators being hired where necessary. More than a hundred teams from multiple departments and bodies working for cutting of fallen trees, which is the key to restoration of power in localities. WBSEDCL & CESC asked to deploy maximal manpower, even while lockdown significantly affects the deployment potential of the latter. Police on high alert."

The plea for help comes after the Indian Air Force on Friday said it has readied 25 aircraft and 31 choppers for relief operations in areas affected by Cyclone Amphan. "The aircraft/helicopters were modified with the required equipment for undertaking relief operations and are on standby with crew for quick deployment at various IAF bases," it said in a statement.

Cyclone Amphan in West Bengal

Cyclone Amphan which reported winds up to 190 kmph made landfall at the Digha coast of West Bengal at 2:30 pm on Wednesday, hitting Kolkata a few hours later. There were widespread power cuts in large parts of Kolkata, North 24 Paraganas, and South Paraganas. Mobile and internet services were also down in parts of the state as the cyclone damaged several communication towers. At least 80 people have been killed in the calamity, while thousands are displaced.

Streets and homes in low lying areas of Kolkata were swamped with rainwater. Portions of several dilapidated buildings came crashing down in Kolkata and other parts of the state. Embankments in Sundarban delta were also breached as the surge whipped up by the cyclone inundated several kilometers of the island.

