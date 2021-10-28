As India achieved success in carrying out Surface-to-Surface Ballistic Missile- Agni-5 launch, a video shared by Kanak News shows people shouting 'Jai Jagannath' as the test was getting conducted at Odisha’s coast. The video also depicts the majestic view of the test with locals chanting Lord Jagannath's name in the background. India on Wednesday successfully launched Agni-5 at 7.50 pm from APJ Abdul Kalam Island.

Locals film Agni-5 Missile test launch while chanting 'Jai Jagganath'

Importantly, after India announced to test its nuclear-capable ICBM Agni-V ballistic missile, China was rattled with the country's increasing acquisitions on the military front.

Agni-5 ballistic Missile with 5000 Km range

The missile uses a three-stage solid-fuelled engine and is capable of striking targets at ranges up to 5,000 kilometres with a very high degree of accuracy. Developed by the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), Agni-5 or Agni-V is a nuclear-capable intercontinental ballistic missile that can target entire China and also into Europe. It is one of the longest range missiles India have. The successful test of Agni-5 is in line with India’s stated policy to have ‘credible minimum deterrence’ that underpins the commitment to ‘No First Use’.

Nuclear-capable ICBM Agni-V ballistic missile is a significant addition to the defence arsenal of India since it can be implemented with 'MIRV' (Multiple independently targetable Reentry Vehicle). This means that the missile is capable of carrying multiple warheads. The indigenous MIRV technology was tested successfully for the first time in the Agni-P missile with the weapon transferring two manoeuvrable warheads at two separate locations. This MIRV capability of Agni-V will give India much-needed deterrence.

Agni 5: Key highlights and features