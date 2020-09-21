'Revolutionary Agriculture Reform To Help Farmers And Hurt Middlemen': Arvind Virmani

Indian economist Dr. Arvind Virmani on Monday hailed the Agriculture Bills passed by the Government terming it as a ‘revolutionary’ reform which will help the farmers and hurt those involved in monopoly rents. The former Chief Economic Advisor of India said that he has observed hints of ‘rent-seeking’ on MSPs of farm produce in the discussion of the Committee of Secretaries.

This is a #revolutionary #reform of the #agriculture #sector, which will help farmers and hurt middle men & their political partners who share in monopoly rents. I have observed hints of this rent seeking in decision process of the Committee of Secretaries on prices! https://t.co/tQB4SCMjXr — Dr Arvind Virmani (@dravirmani) September 20, 2020

Arvind Virmani was reacting to a tweet by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in which she declared the clearing of Agriculture Bills. Under the new legislation, farmers are free to choose where and at what price they would sell their products. FM said that farmers have been demanding this for decades and the bills have no effect on MSP or APMCs.

The Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Bill, 2020 and The Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement of Price Assurance and Farm Services Bill, 2020 were cleared by the Rajya Sabha amid mounting protests by Opposition MPs on Sunday, September 20.

PM Modi reassures farmers on MSP

Terming the passage of the farm bills in the Parliament as a "watershed moment", PM Modi reiterated that the MSP system and government procurement will continue. According to him, the aforesaid legislation would ensure a complete transformation of the agriculture sector and empower crores of farmers. He added that these bills would enhance the efforts to double the income of farmers and ensure greater prosperity for them.

Moreover, the PM predicted that the farmers shall have easier access to futuristic technology to boost production and yield better results. He gave an assurance that the NDA government will do everything possible to support them and facilitate a better life for their coming generations.

About Agriculture Bills

The aforesaid bills were introduced by Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar to replace the ordinances promulgated on June 5. The Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Bill, 2020, aims at freeing the farmers from the constraints of the State Agriculture Produce Market Committees whereby they would be able to sell their produce anywhere.

On the other hand, The Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement of Price Assurance and Farm Services Bill, 2020 protects and empowers farmers to engage with processors, wholesalers, large retailers, exporters for farm services.

Another farm bill passed by the Lok House - The Essential Commodities (Amendment) Bill, 2020 - is yet to be tabled in the Rajya Sabha.

