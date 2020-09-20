'Modi Govt Turning Farmers Into Slaves,' Says Rahul On Farm Bills, Poses Questions On MSP

As the Rajya Sabha clears the two contentious Farm Bills which witnessed high-voltage drama in the Parliament, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Sunday took to Twitter to express his displeasure over the bills calling them 'black laws.' Alleging that the Modi-led BJP government was trying to 'turn farmers into slaves,' Rahul Gandhi posed two questions on the bills asking why MSP was not guaranteed to the farmers under them.

"The Farmers under Modi government's anti-agriculture 'black law' - 1. How will they receive MSP if the APMC /Kisan Market is finished off? 2. Why is MSP not guaranteed? Modi ji is turning farmers into the 'slaves' of capitalists, which the country will never allow," tweeted Rahul Gandhi.

मोदी सरकार के कृषि-विरोधी ‘काले क़ानून’ से किसानों को:



1. APMC/किसान मार्केट ख़त्म होने पर MSP कैसे मिलेगा?

2. MSP की गारंटी क्यों नहीं?



मोदी जी किसानों को पूँजीपतियों का ‘ग़ुलाम' बना रहे हैं जिसे देश कभी सफल नहीं होने देगा।#KisanVirodhiNarendraModi — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) September 20, 2020

MSP to continue

Congress leaders had alleged in the past few days that the Farm Bills would kill the Minimum Support Price (MSP) system due to which the farmers will cease to get the minimum price for their produce. Moreover, they alleged that the sector will be dominated by Corporates, hurting the interests of the farmers.

However, Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar defended the Bills in Rajya Sabha and asserted that MSP mechanism will continue and will not be impacted by the two legislations. Tomar during his Lok Sabha address had also assured that these new legislations would not encroach upon the Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee (APMC) Acts of the states.

These two bills will ensure that farmers get better prices for their produce. They will not be subject to the regulations of mandis and they will be free to sell their produce to anyone. They will also not have to pay any taxes," Tomar said. "These bills will increase competition and promote private investment which will help in development of farm infrastructure and generate employment," Tomar added.

Read: Agri Bills Introduced In Rajya Sabha; Tomar Said MSP Will Continue

Read: Derek O'Brien Tears Rule-book And Yanks RS Chair's Mic; Congress In 'party Of Dalals' Row

Lok Sabha passes Farm Bills

On Thursday, the Lok Sabha passed the Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Bill, 2020 and the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Bill, 2020. The three bills aimed at massive agricultural reforms were introduced on the first day of the ongoing monsoon session by Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar. With the support of AIADMK, YSRCP, TDP, BJD and other allies the BJP-led coalition won the voice vote passing all three bills - inspite of staunch ally Shiromani Akali Dal opposing the bills with Union minister Harsimrat Kaur Badal resigning from the Modi cabinet.

Read: Derek O'Brien Calls Visual Proof Of Tearing Rule-book And Heckling RS Chair 'propaganda'

Read: Post Passage Of Bills, PM Modi Reassures Farmers On MSP System & Government Procurement