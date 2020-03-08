Telangana Government Increases Surveillance Due To Coronavirus Outbreak

In wake of Coronavirus outbreak in India, the Telangana government has tightened the security and control measures as per the national guidelines, said Dr Srinivas, Director, Public Health, and Family Welfare.

The Director pronounced, "Till now a total of 31,763 passengers have been screened at RGI Airport by health desk including 4656 persons who were screened today. Out of it,19 members were found symptomatic."

Srinivas informed, "They have been kept at the isolation ward in the state-run hospital. In 19 suspected Coronavirus cases, five have been tested negative while the results of the rest are awaited."

Coronavirus outbreak in Telangana

The state reported its first COVID-19 case on Monday (March 2) when 24-year old software personnel, who recently returned from Dubai, tested positive for the virus. His condition is stated to be stable and is showing improvement. The patient has been taken to state-run Gandhi hospital.

The Health Minister E Rajender of Telangana on Saturday asked district health officials to be ready with a concrete plan of action to handle the situation arising out of Coronavirus. The minister conducted a video conference with district medical and health officials to tackle the situation.

As per the official release, the Minister said, "Only one positive case of COVID-19 has been identified in Telangana so far and people need not panic. There is no impact of Coronavirus in Telangana but if anyone coming from foreign countries is found to be having the symptoms, appropriate treatment is being provided after required tests."

The Telangana government has formed five committees to deal with prevention and other aspects of dealing with the virus.

With six more people testing positive for the virus, five from Kerala and one rom Tamil Nadu, the total number of confirmed cases in India reached 40 (as of March, 8).

Meanwhile, two more people succumbed to the novel Coronavirus in Washington state, while the number of confirmed cases in New York rose to 89. In China, the newly confirmed case count of the COVID-19 coronavirus fell by roughly one half, according to official data, as the disease continues to subside in its country of origin.

