Ahead Of 'Janta Curfew' On Sunday, Railways Cancel 1,151 Local Trains In Mumbai

Ahead of the 'Janta Curfew' on Sunday, 1,151 local trains have been cancelled in Mumbai. According to a press release, only 1,100 trains out of 1,774 trains will run in Central line on Sunday. 674 of them have been cancelled. In the Western Line, out of 1,278 trains, only 801 trains will be function. The remaining 477 have been cancelled.

The official release read, "Central Railway has decided to cancel all originating mail/express trains between 0400 am to 1000 pm on 22.3.2020. Also, all passenger trains including MEMU, DEMU on Central Railway between midnight 00 hrs to 10.00 pm on 22.03.2020 will remain cancelled."

"In case of suburban trains, approximately 1100 suburban trains on Mumbai division and 15 suburban trains on Pune Division will run on 22.03.2020 (i.e. on Sunday) which is approx 60% of the total number of trains on Mumbai Division," it added.

Indian Railways had on Friday announced that there will be a pan-India shutdown for all passenger trains on Sunday on account of 'Janta curfew'. The Railways has released a statement stating that all trains originating from 22:00 hrs on 21 March to 24:00 hrs on 22 March will be suspended. Passenger trains already on run on Sunday at 7:00 Hrs will be allowed to run on the 'Janta curfew' day.

'We will have to shut down local trains if...'

Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope on Saturday said the state government may be forced to shut down local trains in Mumbai if crowding continues at stations. In an appeal to the people, he said that people should use local trains in Mumbai only for essential services.

"We are closely monitoring local trains. We are checking the current situation at railway stations. If large crowds continue at stations, we will have to shut down local trains in public interest," he said. "We are planning to start a system where even people who are working in essential services will be allowed to use local trains and buses after showing their ID cards. If the crowds at bus and train stations don't reduce, we will have to take stricter decisions," Rajesh Tope said.

PM Modi's 'Janta Curfew'

Addressing the nation, Prime Minister Narendra Modi talked extensively about the challenges caused due to the COVID-19 pandemic. He stressed that “resolve” and “restraint” were the two most important things to be followed. He also appealed citizens to maintain a 'Janta curfew' by not stepping out from their homes on Sunday from 7 AM to 9 PM, a tribute to all essential officials like doctors, government officials, journalists, etc who were working."

