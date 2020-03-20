'Setting An Example': Anupam Kher All Praise For Mumbai Airport's Coronavirus Measures

Veteran Bollywood actor Anupam Kher felt awestruck by the exemplary precautions taken by authorities at Mumbai airport amid the rising scare of the novel coronavirus pandemic. The actor posted a video through his Twitter account as he arrived in the city earlier on Friday. He shared that he felt 'proud of authorities & the people' after seeing the way in which the 'Corona situation' was being dealt with in India.

Have a look:

Landed in Mumbai from NY. It was so gratifying to see how strictly but politely & competently our authorities at the airport are dealing with #Corona situation. India is really setting up an example of how to deal with the crises. Proud of authorities & the people. Jai Ho!🙏🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/YsUieS3rR3 — Anupam Kher (@AnupamPKher) March 20, 2020

Read | Anupam Kher has relatable take on handwash challenges & it will leave you in splits

Anupam Kher had been in New York for his international TV series New Amsterdam where he played the role of a doctor. With the spread of the coronavirus across the globe, all film and television productions have been suspended as a precautionary measure to contain the further spread of the deadly virus. The actor has reportedly landed back to Mumbai to be isolation along with his family members.

Read | Coronavirus: Anupam Kher makes a 'plea' to his followers with a video message; Watch

Coronavirus in India

According to the latest figures available on Friday, the total number of positive cases of Coronavirus in India has risen to 194. Four deaths have been reported in Karnataka, Maharashtra, Punjab and West Delhi respectively. India has suspended all visas, barring for a few categories such as diplomatic and employment apart from keeping in abeyance the visa-free travel facility to OCI cardholders till April 15.

Read | PM Modi had sweet birthday wish for Anupam Kher - with a twist; actor shares how it looks

Globally, the number of deaths due to coronavirus has crossed a 10000 with about 2.44 lakh confirmed cases until now. The virus which originated in the city of Wuhan in China has claimed more lives in Italy than in China with the toll nearing 3500. In fact, the virus is on the verge of becoming endemic in Italy.

Read | Anupam Kher, Ajay Devgn, Rishi Kapoor & others support PM Modi's 'Janta Curfew' initiative

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.