Ahead Of 'Namaste Trump' Event In Motera Stadium On 24 Feb, Temporary Archway Collapses

Ahead of US President Donald Trump's two-day visit to India, a temporary gate crashed down on Sunday at the Motera Stadium in Ahmedabad leading to embarrassment for the authorities. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Trump accompanied by wife Melania are scheduled to arrive at the venue on February 24 for a mega event 'Namaste Trump'.

According to reports, the temporary archway, identified as Gate No.3 in the VVIP section collapsed following a strong breeze on Sunday morning. Some barricades at the venue also fell in the aftermath of low-intensity breeze. This incident has created concerns about the safety of such temporary constructions done for the preparation of their visit.

Trump's visit to India

Donald Trump's visit which is his first foreign visit since his impeachment acquittal, will strengthen US-India strategic partnership, stated the White House. During his two-day visit, Trump is scheduled to participate in a grand roadshow in Ahmedabad, tour the Sabarmati Ashram and inaugurate the newly-built Motera cricket stadium along with PM Modi on February 24 - the event is dubbed 'Namaste Trump'.

During the visit, Trump is likely to visit the Taj Mahal in Agra on Feb 25, with confirmation likely in the coming days. He will also likely visit the Gandhi Ashram in Sabarmati. The leader is later expected to arrive in New Delhi to hold talks. Reports indicate that Prime Minister Modi might accompany President Trump to Sabarmati if time permits. The two leaders will then meet at the Hyderabad House and will lead official state meetings. President Trump will also meet with the executives of Indian companies during his visit at an event organised by the US embassy in New Delhi.

