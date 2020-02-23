Uddhav Thackeray Passes A Snide Comment At Donald Trump's Visit, PM Modi's 'Mann Ki Baat'

On Saturday, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray took a swipe at US President Donald Trump's much-speculated visit to India asking how it would help in making India a 'superpower'? The Shiv Sena leader also stated that the country needed 'human resources' along with 'capital investment' to become a 'superpower.'

US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump will be on a two-day visit to India on February 24 and 25. Trump, who will be on a two-day visit to India, along with First Lady Melania Trump, is expected to attend an event at the Motera Stadium in Ahmedabad along the lines of the 'Howdy Modi' function that was held in Texas for Prime Minister Narendra Modi in September last year.

"US President Donald Trump is coming to India in a few days, but how is that going to make us a superpower? Along with capital investment, we need human resource as well," Thackeray said at a book launch event in Mumbai on Saturday.

'Dil Ki Baat different from Mann Ki Baat'

Uddhav Thackeray along with NCP chief Sharad Pawar, senior Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad and renowned lyricist Javed Akhtar attended the book launch event of former Maharashtra Chief Minister late Abdul Rahman Antule. At the event, Uddhav managed to take a swipe at PM Modi as well, passing a snide remark at PM's monthly radio programme 'Mann Ki Baat.'

Abdul Rahman Antule's book is a collection of letters that he had written to his wife. Uddhav talked about how Antulay was a good friend of Sena founder late Bal Thackeray and described the book as "dil ki baat which is different from mann ki baat".

"The letters are written from the heart and there is a lot of difference between 'Mann Ki Baat' and 'Dil ki baat' which come straight from the heart," Uddhav Thackeray said.

