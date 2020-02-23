MEA Braces For US Prez Donald Trump's Visit To India, Says 'The Stage Is Set'

Ahead of the United States President Donald Trump's visit to India, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Sunday announced that the 'Stage is set' for his grand welcome. Taking to Twitter, MEA spokesperson Raveesh Kumar posted a video of the two leaders- Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Trump's meetings till now. According to the ministry, the two leaders have met seven times since 2017.

Further, welcoming the visit, the MEA stated that the two leaders are taking the bilateral relationship to "new heights." Donald Trump will be arriving in India on February 24 for a two-day visit.

The stage is set!



President @realDonaldTrump along with @FLOTUS is arriving in India tomorrow.



PM @narendramodi and President @realDonaldTrump, as the leaders of the two largest democracies in the world, take our bilateral relationship to new heights.

'Very Big' trade deal on the way?

Ahead of his visit to India, US President Donald Trump has signalled towards a "very big deal" with India after the Presidential elections. He, however, has signalled that a 'big trade deal' might not be on the agenda during his visit. Speaking to the media, he said, "We can have a trade deal with India, but I am really saving the big deal for later, maybe after elections. But we will have a very big deal with India."

Trump's visit to India

Donald Trump's visit which is his first foreign visit since his impeachment acquittal, will strengthen US-India strategic partnership, stated the White House. During his two-day visit, Trump is scheduled to participate in a grand roadshow in Ahmedabad, tour the Sabarmati Ashram and inaugurate the newly-built Motera cricket stadium along with PM Modi on February 24 - the event is dubbed 'Namaste Trump'.

During the visit, Trump is likely to visit the Taj Mahal in Agra on Feb 25, with confirmation likely in the coming days. He will also likely visit the Gandhi Ashram in Sabarmati. The leader is later expected to arrive in New Delhi to hold talks. Reports indicate that Prime Minister Modi might accompany President Trump to Sabarmati if time permits. The two leaders will then meet at the Hyderabad House and will lead official state meetings.

President Trump will also meet with the executives of Indian companies during his visit at an event organised by the US embassy in New Delhi.

