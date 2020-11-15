Ahmed Patel Admitted To ICU After Testing Positive For COVID; Under Medical Observation

Senior Congress leader Ahmed Patel has been admitted to the Intensive Care Unit in Gurugram's Medanta hospital, after testing positive for Coronavirus a few weeks ago. On October 1, Ahmed Patel had said that he tested positive for COVID-19 and has gone into self-isolation at his residence in Delhi.

Taking to Twitter, his son Faisal Patel apprised about his condition and stated that the senior Congress leader's condition to be stable, adding that he is currently under medical observation. He further urged everyone to pray for Ahmed Patel's speedy recovery.

This development comes three days after Rajasthan Congress MLA Sachin Pilot has informed that he has tested positive for COVID-19. The Congress leader took to Twitter to urge people who may have come in contact with him over the last few days to get themselves tested.

Political grapple around COVID

There have been several leaders across the political spectrum who have been infected by COVID-19 and recovered. Vice President Venkaiah Naidu, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Reserve Bank of India Governor Shaktikanta Das, BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis, Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan and Gajendra Shekhawat, Karnataka Chief Minister Yediyurappa, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant were among the many who got infected from the virus but recovered with due medical treatment.

However, there have also been people from the political spectrum who succumbed to the virus. Former President Pranab Mukherjee tested positive for COVID-19. He had undergone a brain surgery after which his condition got deteriorated due to COVID-19 infection, ultimately leading to his demise. Two Ministers from Uttar Pradesh have also lost their lives in a span of one month due to the virus.

