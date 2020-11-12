EAM Jaishankar Discusses COVID-19 Situation, Economic Recovery With Dutch Counterpart

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on November 12 spoke with his Dutch counterpart Stef Blok. Both the ministers had a range of discussions on bilateral cooperation and global developments. The two leaders also exchanged notes on the ongoing coronavirus situation and economic recovery post-pandemic.

Good to catch up with FM @ministerBlok of the Netherlands. Exchanged notes on the COVID19 situation and economic recovery. Reviewed bilateral issues and global developments.

— Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) November 12, 2020

India-Netherlands relations

India and the Netherlands have a long history of friendly bilateral relations going back to more than 400 years, encompassing many areas of shared interests. The Netherlands is one of the first three countries that established diplomatic relations with independent India in 1947. The two countries have also witnessed a series of high-level exchanges in recent years.

Back in 2019, Jaishankar had visited the Netherlands and discussed India and European ties with the representatives. He met representatives of Dutch political parties and had discussed the global situation, future of multilateralism and various regional issues. Moreover, Netherlands King Willem-Alexander and Queen Maxima also concluded a highly successful state visit to India in October 2019.

Netherlands PM Mark Rutte visited Indian in May 2018 along with a high-level delegation comprising four Cabinet Ministers and the Mayor of the Hague. He was also accompanied by a trade mission comprising of 130 companies and institutions and nearly 200 trade representatives. The same year, PM Modi and PM Rutte also met on the sidelines of the G20 in Buenos Aires and held discussions on boosting economic and cultural ties between the two countries.

According to ANI, the Netherlands was the third-largest investor in FY 2018-2019 with an investment worth USD 3.87 billion. The cumulative investments from the Netherlands to India in the period from April 2000-June 2019 amounts to $28.7 billion. The Netherlands is also a major investments destination for Indian companies with a total investment by Indian companies estimated over $12 billion.

