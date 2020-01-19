Ahmed Patel Pays No Heed To Kapil Sibal: 'Cong To Bring Anti-CAA Resolution In Hindi Belt'

Congress' Ahmed Patel on Sunday notified that the party was 'thinking' to bring a resolution against the controversial Citizenship (Amendment) Act in Congress-ruled states in the Hindi Heartland. The statement came in succession to the Punjab government's decision to move the Supreme Court against the contentious CAA. Ahmed Patel said that this move would be a 'clear message' to the BJP-led government to 'reconsider' the Act.

He said, "After Punjab, we are thinking about bringing a resolution against the Citizenship Amendment Act in states like Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh. It would be a clear message to the Central Government to reconsider the Act." The Congress-ruled Rajasthan has already decided to bring in an assembly resolution against the implementation of the CAA in the state in the budget session beginning on January 24.

On the contrary, amid the ongoing opposition to the CAA through nation-wide protests and political agitation, senior Congress leader Kapil Sibal at the Kerala Literature Festival said that no state can deny the implementation of the Act, as it has already been passed in the Parliament. He said, "If CAA is passed, no state can say 'I will not implement it'. It is not possible and is unconstitutional.

States against CAA

Shortly after the Punjab Assembly passed a resolution by voice to vote against the contentious amended Citizenship Act (CAA), Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh said on Friday that his government is likely to approach the Supreme Court over the issue. Punjab will become the second state, after Kerala to move the top court over the controversial legislation that has sparked nationwide protests.

Captain Amarinder Singh said that the PM Modi-led government will have to make the necessary amendments to the CAA, if it has to be implemented in Punjab and other states opposing the Act. Outside the state Assembly he said, "Like Kerala, our government will also approach the Supreme Court on the issue," Following the Kerala government's lead, Punjab state Assembly on Friday has passed a resolution against CAA. The resolution was moved by State Minister Brahm Mohindra in Congress-led Assembly earlier in the day. Punjab had called a two-day special Assembly session on Thursday and Friday.

On January 4, the Kerala Assembly passed a resolution for not implementing the Act in the state and also wrote to the central government about the controversial legislation Moreover, Vijayan wrote to the eleven state governments who are against CAA to follow the same. The LDF which rules the state has taken a firm stance against CAA and NRC, staging several protests across the state.

