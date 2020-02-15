Ahmedabad DCP Says Background Check Of Spectators Being Done Ahead Of 'Kem Chho, Trump'

Ahead of the mega 'Kem Chho, Trump!' event in Ahmedabad, the security preparations have begun in full swing as the city gears up for US President Donald Trump's visit on February 24. Ahmedabad DCP informed on Saturday that the police force has been coordinating with US Secret Service and SPG in order to lay out a full proof security plan for the POTUS' visit. He added that teams of Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad are also sanitizing all the venues that Trump and PM Narendra Modi will visit. Furthermore, the backgrounds of 1.2 lakh spectators of the 'Kem Chho, Trump' event are also being checked, the DCP informed.

Huge crowds to line the road

To begin with, Donald Trump will be received at the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport by PM Modi himself amid a tri-services guard of honour and cultural presentation by students on the tarmac. Thereafter, he is expected to visit the Sabarmati Ashram along with the PM. Along the entire road route that would be taken by the Trump couple from Airport to the Sabarmati Ashram and then to the Motera stadium, huge crowds would line the road, amid showcasing of Indian culture through dance and folk forms.

'Kem Chho, Trump!'

The Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel or the Motera stadium has a seating capacity of 1,25,000. A huge stage is being set up at the centre of the ground that would have Trump and Modi speeches. Around the stage would be VVIP seating for the Trump delegation, top diplomats, Indian Ministers, as also the Gujarat Cabinet. The BJP Gujarat unit and as many as 72 other social organizations have been tasked with bringing people to fill the stadium, as also line the roads that Trump carcade would take from Ahmedabad Airport to Sabarmati Ashram and Motera stadium.

2,200 buses would ferry the crowd to the stadium from parking zones created about a kilometre away. Apart from Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation, Ahmedabad Urban Development Authority, and district administrations of neighbouring 5 districts are working full time to make the event a success. As many as 18 top IAS/IPS officers of the Gujarat government are coordinating various aspects of the event to ensure foolproof arrangement amid direct supervision of the Prime Minister’s Office from New Delhi.

