Trump Excited To Visit Motera: All You Need To Know About The Largest Cricket Stadium

US President Donald Trump is excited for his upcoming visit to the new Motera Stadium in Ahmedabad, rechristened as Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Stadium, which he is likely to inaugurate. Speaking to reporters at the White House, Trump said that the construction of the stadium is almost complete where the supposed ‘Kem Cho Trump!’ event will be held on the lines of ‘Howdy Modi!’.

"I am (going to India). He (PM Modi) said we'll have millions and millions of people. He thinks we'll have 5-7 million people just from the airport to the new stadium (Motera Stadium). PM Modi is a friend of mine, he's a great gentleman and I look forward to going to India," said Trump.

About Motera stadium

According to the Gujarat cricket officials, the new Motera stadium is a dream project of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The colossal stadium will have a seating capacity of 1,10,000, more than the iconic Melbourne Cricket Ground. The stadium has been designed keeping in mind double-headers during the Indian Premier League (IPL) with four dressing rooms.

The other exciting features of the stadium are state-of-art dressing rooms, food courts and hospitality area in each stand, and indoor practice pitches for unfavourable weather. The stadium, which has been built at an estimated cost of Rs 800 crore, will have two smaller cricket grounds apart from the main ground.

It will also have the largest vehicle parking within the stadium premises with a capacity of 3000 four-wheelers and 10,000 two-wheelers. The stadium will have several sports academy including football, hickey, basketball, kabaddi, lawn tennis, among others.

Earlier, the White House had confirmed the India visit of Trump, accompanied by the First Lady Melania Trump, on February 24-25. The White House, in a tweet, said that the trip will further strengthen the US-India strategic partnership highlighting the strong and enduring bonds between the American and Indian people.

PM Modi delighted

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed his delight for the upcoming visit of Trump and Melania and said that India will accord a memorable welcome to our esteemed guests. Taking to Twitter, PM Modi said that the ‘very special’ visit will go a long way in further cementing India-USA friendship.

India and USA share a common commitment to democracy and pluralism. Our nations are cooperating extensively on a wide range of issues. Robust friendship between our nations augurs well not only for our citizens but also for the entire world. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) February 12, 2020

