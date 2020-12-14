AIIMS Nurses Go On Indefinite Strike, Director Guleria Issues Appeal To Return Amid COVID

In a massive blow to the country's premier medical institute, nurses of the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) set off on an indefinite strike Monday onwards over redressal of their demands. The AIIMS Nurses Union has mainly demanded the implementation of the 6th Central Pay Commission which will ensure better remuneration. In the letter signed by the Union's President, the nurses have highlighted that the 6th Pay Commission was agreed upon by the Health Ministry in October 2019.

The union has also expressed shock upon the decision by AIIMS administration to recruit nursing officials on contractual basis adding that it is against the strike demands.

"This all shows the callous attitude of the administration towards AIIMS nurses. In response to this, an emergency EBM held on December 14 and available union members unanimously decided to go for indefinite strike from today afternoon with immediate effect. AIIMS administration will be responsible for the all untoward events," the letter reads.

Delhi: AIIMS Nurses Union announces an indefinite strike from today over redressal of their demands, including that related to 6th Central Pay Commission. pic.twitter.com/9zOvs6rb4Z — ANI (@ANI) December 14, 2020

AIIMS Director appeals to call off strike

Responding to the strike call, AIIMS Delhi Director Randeep Guleria has urged the nursing staff to call off the protest to help 'get through the pandemic'. In a video message released on Monday, the AIIMS Director issued an emotional appeal and stated that the union has gone on a strike only a few months before the arrival of the vaccine. Guleria also highlighted that the union had made 23 demands, out of which most had been met. Although he added, the demand on a perceived anomaly about the fixation of initial pay under the sixth pay commission is yet to be fulfilled. Guleria said that the government has agreed to view this sympathetically as a fresh demand and asked the Department of Expenditure to consider it.

"It's unfortunate the union has gone on a strike now, only a few months from when a vaccine will provide the solution. I appeal to all nurses & nursing officers to not go on strike & come back & work and help us get through the pandemic," Guleria said.

"It, however, seems inappropriate, that when a country is fighting a pandemic, when we are fighting for our near and dear ones, to save lives...And we know that we need to work only for a few more months, and the vaccine may actually provide a solution. Unfortunately at this point in time, the nurses union has gone under strike," he added.

