AIIMS Nurses Union Calls Off Strike Hours After Delhi HC Order Restraining Agitation

The AIIMS-Delhi Nurses' Union on Tuesday called off its indefinite strike hours after the Delhi High Court restrained the thousands of protesting nurses from continuing their agitation. While issuing a formal announcement, Harish Kalja, AIIMS Nurses' Union Head, Delhi said that the body would read the Delhi HC's order for the time being and decide on the future course of action.

The decision to call off the strike also comes after AIIMS Director Randeep Guleria interacted with the nursing staff. The AIIMS administration had extended an invitation to the protesting nurse association for a meeting at 5 pm, today.

"We are calling off the strike. AIIMS administration has assured us to take such meetings at regular intervals -Will read out the Delhi HC order and will decide further action," said Harish Kalja.

Delhi HC restrains protesting nurses

A single-judge bench of Justice Navin Chawla had passed an order in favour of the premier medical body asking the nurses to immediately restrain protests earlier in the day. "Respondent is restrained from continuing with the strike till further orders," the Court said. The nurses were sitting on an indefinite strike over redressal of their over their long-pending demands, and other demands related to the implementation of the 6th Central Pay Commission.

Responding to the strike call, Guleria had urged the nursing staff to call off the protest to help 'get through the pandemic'. In a video message released on Monday, the AIIMS Director issued an emotional appeal and stated that the union has gone on a strike only a few months before the arrival of the vaccine.

"It's unfortunate the union has gone on a strike now, only a few months from when a vaccine will provide the solution. I appeal to all nurses & nursing officers to not go on strike & come back & work and help us get through the pandemic," he had said. Guleria also highlighted that the union had made 23 demands, out of which most had been met.

