AIIMS-Delhi To Outsource Nursing On Contractual Basis Amid Nurses' Strike; Posts Statement

The AIIMS-Delhi Nurses' Union went on an 'indefinite strike' on Monday over their long-pending demands, including those with regard to the Sixth Central Pay Commission. Their other demands include redressal of issues such as the abolishment of gender-based reservation in the recruiting process of nursing officers and contractual appointments, enhancement of hospital accommodation and cadre restructuring.

AIIMS issues statement on advertisement by them for nurses

Meanwhile, the AIIMS in an official statement has clarified that it has no plans of outsourcing nursing. "It was only when they decided to go on strike and did not listen to reason that in the last two days we made contingency plans. According to them neither they will work nor allow anyone else to work," the AIIMS said on Tuesday. However, the AIIMS has finalised the decision to outsource the nurses on a contractual basis.

The AIIMS administration has also issued a warning to the nursing staff who are protesting. The letter reads that attendance is constantly being marked. The ones who won't resume services will have their attendance marked as absent.

AIIMS Director's appeal to protesting nurses

"Our Union is ready for talks with the administration. We are feeling bad for patients but we're helpless as our demands haven't been met. We had given notice for strike a month ago but even then the administration didn't listen to our demands," said Harish Kalja President of AIIMS Nurses Union, Delhi, earlier in the day. Around 5,000 nurses of the AIIMS are on the indefinite strike. The emergency services at the premier hospital have taken a hit and critical care patients have been abandoned in view of the ongoing strike.

In a video message, AIIMS Director Randeep Guleria termed the strike as "inappropriate and unfortunate" in the time of the COVID-19 pandemic and appealed to nurses to call off their agitation and return to work. "I appeal to all nurses and nursing officers not to go on strike, and not to make us feel embarrassed about the dignity that we have as far as the nurses are concerned. I, therefore, appeal to all of you to come back and work and really help us get through this pandemic," Guleria said.

The strike was earlier scheduled to start from December 16.

