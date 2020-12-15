Health Ministry Directs AIIMS To Ensure 'no Disruption' As Nurses' Union Threaten Strike

The Union Health Ministry has directed AIIMS, New Delhi to ensure that there is no disruption of nursing functions at the country's premier medical institute as the Nurses’ Union announced an indefinite strike over redressal of demands on Monday.

The Ministry said, any action causing disruption of nursing functions at AIIMS will be treated as an offence under the Disaster Management Act and action will be taken accordingly.

#UPDATE AIIMS, New Delhi should ensure that there should be no disruption of nursing functions in AIIMS nor such action aided or abetted. Non-compliance will be treated as offence under Disaster Management Act read with IPC&action will be taken accordingly: Union Health Ministry https://t.co/IuOW2o1n8j — ANI (@ANI) December 14, 2020

The AIIMS Nurses Union called for an indefinite strike, demanding implementation of the 6th Central Pay Commission which will ensure better remuneration to them. In the letter signed by the Union's president, the nurses have highlighted that the 6th Pay Commission was agreed upon by the Health Ministry in October 2019.

The union also expressed shock upon the decision by AIIMS administration to recruit nursing officials on contractual basis adding that it is against the strike demands.

"This all shows the callous attitude of the administration towards AIIMS nurses. In response to this, an emergency EBM held on December 14 and available union members unanimously decided to go for indefinite strike from today afternoon with immediate effect. AIIMS administration will be responsible for the all-untoward events," read the letter addressed to AIIMS Director Randeep Guleria.

AIIMS Director appeals to call off strike

Responding to the strike call, Guleria urged the nursing staff to call off the protest to help 'get through the pandemic'. In a video message released on Monday, the AIIMS Director issued an emotional appeal and stated that the union has gone on a strike only a few months before the arrival of the vaccine.

It's unfortunate the union has gone on a strike now, only a few months from when a vaccine will provide the solution. I appeal to all nurses & nursing officers to not go on strike & come back & work and help us get through the pandemic: Dr Randeep Guleria, Director, AIIMS Delhi https://t.co/IuOW2o1n8j pic.twitter.com/F6CQFF97TI — ANI (@ANI) December 14, 2020

Guleria also highlighted that the union had made 23 demands, out of which most had been met. Although he added, the demand on a perceived anomaly about the fixation of initial pay under the sixth pay commission is yet to be fulfilled. The Director said that the government has agreed to view this sympathetically as a fresh demand and asked the Department of Expenditure to consider it.

