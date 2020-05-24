Air India Reveals Bringing Back 50 Moms-to-be Aboard One Vande Bharat flight On May 11

National Carrier Air India which has been conducting mass repatriation of Indians from around the world under 'Vande Bharat Mission', has brought back 50 expecting mothers in one flight, from London to Hyderabad, earlier in May, it has revealed.

"We are operating repatriation flights from London to several cities under Vande Bharat Mission. We have been handling a large number of passengers daily but on May 11, it was a very special moment when Air India operated flight from London to Hyderabad with 50 expecting mothers on board," an Air India official based in London told ANI.

Due to the prevailing pandemic situation, the gynecologists in London are not examining pregnant women even through video calls. The situation has compelled them to return to India. An Air India official based in London said that the national carrier has operated nearly 11 flights so far from London to India.

"I joined Air India long back but this is my first posting abroad and I can not explain to you my enriching experiences. People who are in London want to return to their home, their response was amazing. I am so proud to be part of Vande Bharat Mission under which Indians stranded abroad are being brought back to their homeland." AI official said.

As per the guidelines, expectant mothers may travel up to 27 weeks of their pregnancy. In the case of pregnancy, certain conditions have to be followed before booking Air India flights. The passenger must be accompanied by a physician and an indemnity bond must be signed.

The government has announced Vande Bharat mission on May 7 to bring back Indians from abroad, Air India group has so far brought back around 25,446 Indians from several countries.

‘Vande Bharat’ Mission

Over 20,000 Indians have returned to the country from different parts of the world under the Vande Bharat Mission since its commencement on May 6, Union Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri said on Friday. He also appreciated the efforts put forth by Air India, Air India Express, and the Ministry of External Affairs in bringing back the citizens on special repatriation flights while the world battles against the COVID-19 crisis.

(With ANI inputs)