Air India CMD Expresses Gratitude Towards Employees As Nation Fights Against COVID-19

The extraordinary contribution of Air India towards the nation's fight against COVID-19 pandemic is known to everyone. Braving the dreadful pandemic situation that has several countries to its knees, the airline operated numerous flights to rescue Indian citizens stranded across the globe.

In spite of constraints, Air India also gathered its available resources to operate 18 charter flights carrying German, French, Irish and Canadian nationals stranded in India as requested by the embassies. Even amid nationwide lockdown when all the flight operations have been cancelled, Air India assisted the Government by operating cargo flights - posing a minimum safety hazard to its cockpit and cabin crew.

As part of Government's Mission Lifeline UDAN scheme, Air India and Alliance Air have over the last two weeks operated over 100 charter flights to ferry medical equipment and other items essential to contain the spread of Coronavirus.

CMD expresses gratitude towards employees

Taking the moment to appreciate the selfless contribution of its crew members, staff and all other workers, Air India CMD Rajiv Bansal wrote a letter expressing his gratitude towards his colleagues.

"Each and every one of you involved in this mission of evacuation or relief flights are our true Bravehearts. I want you to always remember that your organisation is always with you during these trying times," said Rajiv Bansal.

The CMD acknowledged that each of the crew members fighting the COVID-19 war was equipped with safety gears such as PPEs and hazmat suits, stating that the health of its employees is of utmost importance too them.

"It is due to these precautionary measures that so far, only one of our crew members amongst so many, who have been flying our charter flights all over the world, has tested COVID positive. I am relieved to inform you that she has also been discharged after full recovery under the watchful eyes of our medical department," Bansal informed.

He further urged all of its members to stay strong and calm and to strongly tide over the crisis.

