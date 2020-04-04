Police Attacked In Pak's Karachi For Prayer Restrictions Amid COVID Outbreak

Clashes broke out in Pakistan's Karachi after residents attacked baton-wielding police personnel deployed to enforce new curbs on gatherings including Friday prayers to contain the spread of coronavirus. Seven people including a prayer leader were arrested in Karachi on charges of violating lockdown measures and manhandling policemen. They were booked under terror charges along with other sections.

According to Pakistani newspaper, people attacked and pelted stones on personnel in the Liaquatabad area of Karachi and police personnel resorted to lathi-charge on lockdown violators and an officer even fired in the air to disperse the crowd. Authorities here have imposed stricter measures, including fines and imprisonment for people failing to comply with the government's directives, without any reasonable excuse, to control the coronavirus spread.

A second video shows how the policemen were chased by the same mob and avoided being lynched. Good to see at least some people were trying to protect the policemen and that the police did not fire. This could have majorly escalated and turned bloody instantly. #Karachi #policing pic.twitter.com/BE7pfBBVil — Zoha Waseem (@ZohaWaseem) April 3, 2020

Ex-Pak PM Abbasi shames Imran Khan over Covid & says 'shut up', contrasts him with PM Modi

No lockdown in Pakistan

Despite a continuous surge in coronavirus cases, Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan reiterated that his government cannot 'lock up 220 million people' through a harsh curfew to control the spread of COVID-19. While briefing the media on Friday, Imran Khan said that his country has to find a balance between "corona and hunger. Earlier, Khan had targeted the India government for imposing the 21-day lockdown and said that Pakistan will fight the epidemic with 'faith' and 'wisdom'.

Pak PM Imran Khan declares "jihad" against Covid; asks youth to join 'Corona Tiger Force'



Meanwhile, Khan on April 2 also urged the youth of the country to join the 'Corona Tiger Force', which he referred to as 'jihad' against the pandemic. "I want youth to play their role in helping our fight against the COVID 19 by joining our Corona Tiger Force, which will be organised to do Jihad against the suffering caused by this pandemic," Imran Khan wrote on Twitter.

Coronavirus in Pakistan

The coronavirus cases in Pakistan have reached 2,500, 40 deaths have been reported so far. As many as 40 people have died due to the coronavirus in the country. Punjab on Friday became the first province to surpass 1,000 cases mark of coronavirus, with 57 people tested positive for the coronavirus. Reports of the lack of adequate screening procedures and squalid living conditions at the quarantine camps at the Taftan border crossing with Iran have raised concerns about the surge in the number of infections. The first coronavirus was reported on February 26. As per Pakistani media, the initial cases were pilgrims from Iran, especially those who returned after crossing the border at Taftan.

Pak PM Imran Khan claims to use 'wisdom' to beat coronavirus, taunts India's lockdown