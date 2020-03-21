Who Is The Coach Of Karachi Kings? 'Professor' Powers Karachi To PSL 2020 Semi-finals

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) had to cancel the Pakistan Super League 2020 amid the coronavirus pandemic. Cancelled before the semi-finals, this was also the first time PSL was entirely taking place in Pakistan. The last game played was between the Karachi Kings and Quetta Gladiators. The Kings were supposed to play their semi-finals vs Lahore Qalandars. Coached by Dean Jones, the team has shown a lot of improvement this year. The PSL was established in 2020 and has a total of six teams.

Who is the coach of Karachi Kings?

Former Australian cricketer Dean Jones is the current coach of Karachi Kings. Jones has been a part of the PSL since its inception. He first coached Islamabad United and was acquired as the Kings coach in 2019.

Who is the coach of Karachi Kings? Which team won the first title of PSL?

Under Jones' coaching, the Islamabad United won the first PSL against the Quetta Gladiators. The team won for the second time in 2018 vs the Peshawar Zalmi by eight wickets. They made it to the Eliminator last year but lost to Zalmi. However, the team has performed poorly this season and did not make the playoffs.

Who is the coach of Karachi Kings? Dean Jones praised Pakistani security during PSL 2020

As the PSL was held in Pakistan this year, Jones commented on the security offered during the league. According to Jones, the league offered a 'very well run' security, with a friendly staff. He even added that if the league offered consistent security, then no international player would mind playing in Pakistan. While Jones was in Pakistan, he was also accompanied by security representatives from Cricket Australia.

Who is the coach of Karachi Kings? Jones on coaching the Karachi Kings to success

Due to Jones' coaching, the Kings made it to this year's PSL 2020. When asked about coaching a team, Jones revealed that his key to success is treating all players equally and knowing what makes them tick. When further questioned about Islamabad's poor season, he stated that he has nothing to do with their game as he is no longer a part of their team.

Who is the coach of Karachi Kings? Jones Instagram post after the PSL 2020 season was cancelled

