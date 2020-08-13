Air India To Operate Two Vande Bharat Mission Flights From Hong Kong To Delhi

Air India is planning to operate two Vande Bharat Mission flights from Hong Kong to Delhi on August 18 and 21, the Consulate General of India in Hong Kong announced on August 13. The Consulate General said that the Indian nationals who wish to avail the flight to travel to India must mandatorily register at the Consulate's website https://cgihk.gov.in/newregistration.php.

To register for Vande Bharat Mission flights from Hong Kong to Delhi, please visit the link https://t.co/FQ7k26EP64. Revised guidelines for international arrivals in India may be seen at https://t.co/MCuXQLQoKH. pic.twitter.com/nMJb48ZB6A — India in Hong Kong (@CGIHongKong) August 13, 2020

It further added that Air India will contact those who have completed their registration and those who have already registered need not do so again. In a statement shared on social media, the Consulate General highlighted the travel on these flights would be on payment basis decided by the airline and adherence to all protocols including quarantine on arrival.

"Passage on these flights would be on payment basis as per fares decided by Air India and would be subject to an undertaking to be provided by passengers to abide by all protocols framed by Government of India including quarantine on arrival in Delhi on payment basis," the statement read.

According to the revised guidelines, all travellers should submit self-declaration form on the online portal (www.newdelhiairport.in) at least 72 hours before the scheduled travel. They will also have to give an undertaking on the portal that they would undergo mandatory quarantine for 14 days of which 7 days will be paid institutional quarantine at their own cost, followed by 7 days isolation at home with self-monitoring of health.

Read: 'Vande Bharat Mission Will Continue,' Says Civil Aviation Ministry After Kozhikode Crash

Read: Over 10 Lakh Indians Have Returned From Abroad Under Vande Bharat Mission: MEA

'The mission will continue'

Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri had said on August 10 that nearly one million stranded Indians have returned through various modes under the Vande Bharat Mission. He added that the mission continues to facilitate repatriation and outbound travel of stranded and distressed citizens.

After an Air India Express flight from Dubai crash-landed in Kozhikode killing 18 people on board, Puri said that Vande Bharat Mission will continue. Puri has also announced that the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau would conduct a formal inquiry.

"Vande Bharat Mission flights have no problem, the mission will continue," the minister clarified.

Air India's Vande Bharat repatriation flight from Dubai failed to land on the table-top runway in Kozhikode's Karipur airport amid very heavy rainfall in the area. The fatalities include two pilots and 16 passengers - with the youngest fatality being a one-year-old boy who succumbed to his injuries.

Read: Over A Million Ferried, Vande Bharat Mission Resumes; Plane Incoming From Sydney

Read: Vande Bharat Mission: Air India Operates Over 2,800 Flights Worldwide Amid Lockdown