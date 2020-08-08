'Vande Bharat Mission Will Continue,' Says Civil Aviation Ministry After Kozhikode Crash

On Saturday, Civil Aviation Ministry said that Vande Bharat Mission, under which Indians stranded abroad due COVID-19 are brought back home, will continue. This statement from the ministry came a day after an Air India Express flight from Dubai crash-landed at Kozhikode airport resulting in the death of 18 persons.

However, the ministry clarified its stance on the mission and said,

"Vande Bharat Mission flights have no problem, the mission will continue."

Earlier in the day, Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri confirmed that casualties in the Kozhikode plane crash have increased to 18. He added that 127 people are in hospitals and the rest have been discharged. Extending his condolences to the deceased, he said that even one death is unfortunate. He also hailed the braveheart Pilots, saying that their timely action has reduced the impact of the accident.

Kozhikode Air India plane crash

As per a statement from the Directorate General of Civil Aviation, an Air India Express flight arriving in Kozhikode skid off the runway, and had a crash landing. The runway which is of the tabletop pattern was reportedly waterlogged. The incident took place amid very heavy rainfall in the area around 7:40 PM. There were 191 persons on board including two pilots and 5 cabin crew.

Following the crash landing, Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan instructed the Police and Fire Force to take urgent action. After the incident, Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri has also announced that the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau would conduct a formal inquiry.

