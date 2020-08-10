Over A Million Ferried, Vande Bharat Mission Resumes; Plane Incoming From Sydney

A special Air India flight under the Vande Bharat Mission carrying Indian Nationals stranded due to COVID-19 restrictions took off from Sydney airport for Delhi on Monday, August 10. The Mission has so far facilitated the travel of over a million stranded Indian nationals and it still continues to do so, Consulate General of India in Sydney said.

"Vande Bharat Mission continues to bring home stranded Indian Nationals. It has facilitated the travel of over a million stranded Indian nationals so far. Another Special flight, AI- 301 Sydney-Delhi sector left Sydney airport today. Thank you @dfat (Australia’s Department of Foreign Affairs & Trade) @airindiain @MEAIndia and @MoCA_GoI" Consulate General of India, Sydney said in a tweet.

Over 6,000 stranded Indians returned to the country

Earlier, Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri informed that over 6,000 stranded Indians returned to the country from across the world on Sunday, August 9. Taking to Twitter Puri wrote " I recommence VBM updates with a tribute to the 18 people who passed away in Kozhikode accident. The grace with which people of the town & their airport have faced the tragedy is a lesson in human resilience & spirit. Today 6063 stranded Indians returned from across the world".

On Saturday, the minister also said that Vande Bharat Mission will continue. His statement came a day after an Air India Express flight under the VBM from Dubai crash-landed at Kozhikode airport resulting in the death of at least 18 persons. "Vande Bharat Mission flights have no problem, the mission will continue", Puri said.

About the Vande Bharat Mission

The Vande Bharat Mission was launched on May 6 to bring back Indians stranded across the country and globe amid the COVID-19 pandemic. The first international flight under phase-1 of the Vande Bharat Mission started from May 7. Apart from Air India, other airlines like Spicejet and Indigo are also a part of the Vande Bharat Mission. Phase 5 of the Vande Bharat Mission commenced on August 1.

