Air India's Second A321neo Departs For India Registered As VT-RTC, Takes Off From Germany

Air India to recieve its second A321 neo from the European manufacturer, Airbus, as part of its massive fleet expansion and turnaround into a global carrier.

Vidit Baya
Image: Twitter/@airindiain


India's national flag carrier, Air India will be inducting its second Airbus 321neo. The aircraft registered as VT-RTC took off from Hamburg on Thursday for Indira Gandhi International Airport, New Delhi. 

Announcing the departure of VT-RTC, Air India said, "Can't wait to welcome - Air India's second newest addition, the A321 Neo (VT-RTC) which has taken off from Hamburg, and is expected to land in Delhi soon. Buckle up and get ready for an unforgettable journey aboard the A321 flight in the future. See you onboard!."

Last week, Air India inducted its first A321neo. In a tweet, Air India said, "We're thrilled to welcome our Airbus A321 Neo (VT-RTD). We look forward to welcoming you onboard!

Air India to acquire 470 aircraft

To expand its local and international operations, Air India committed to ordering 250 Airbus aircraft. The commitment includes 34 A350-1000 and six A350-900 wide-body jets, as well as 140 A320neo and 70 A321neo single-aisle aircraft. On the other hand, Boeing bagged an aircraft deal valued at $34 billion. The orders include 190 737 max, 20 of Boeing’s 787 and 10 of its 777Xs.

Air India, the largest international carrier and the second largest domestic carrier are on a path to reinvent itself by expanding its operations and modernising its fleet. Tata is merging Vistara with Air India as a full-service carrier (FSC) and Air Asia India (AIX) with Air India's low-cost subsidiary, Air India Express (IX).

Vistara is jointly run by Air India (AI) and Singapore Airlines (SIA) in a 51:49 partnership between the TATAs and SIA. 

 

