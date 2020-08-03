World Sanskrit Day: AIR To Broadcast Its First-ever Special Program In Sanskrit

On the occasion of World Sanskrit Day, All India Radio (AIR) will broadcast its first-ever special program in Sanskrit on Monday. The 20-minute program titled, 'Bahujan Bhasha-Sanskrit Bhasha' will go on air on August 3 at 7.10 am, informed a release by All India Radio. Listeners can tune in to 100.1FM Channel of All India Radio or the All India Radio News Live 24x7 FM Channel to hear the special broadcast.

The live streaming of the broadcast will be available on www.newsonair.com, on Twitter at @airnewsalerts, newsonair app and newsonair official YouTube channel at the same time. The program titled 'Bahujan Bhasha-Sanskrit Bhasha' features the renowned Sanskrit scholars sharing their views on the role of Sanskrit.

"It will chronicle the major events to be held on the World Sanskrit day. Highlights from the films- Priyamanasam and PunyaKoti in Sanskrit and interview with the editors of the world's only Sanskrit daily newspaper, Sudharma are among the major attractions," read the release.

About Sanskrit Diwas 2020

World Sanskrit Day is celebrated on the Poornima of the Shravana month in Hindu calendar. The day is celebrated to focus on the ancient Indian language to promote its revival and maintenance. This year Sanskrit Day falls on Monday, August 3rd.

In India, the University Grants Commission (UGC) has asked all its affiliated universities and colleges to mark World Sanskrit Day or World ‘Samskrita’ Day with appropriate celebrations on August 3. The Consortium of Sankrit Universities will celebrate the day by organising ‘Samskrita Week' celebration from July 31 to August 6. Union Education Minister Dr. Ramesh Pokhariyal Nishank has also underlined the importance of Sanskrit language in a special message in Sanskrit.

The objective of the day is to illuminate the younger generation about the ancient Indian language which is believed to have originated about 3,500 years ago. The idea is to advocate people about the Sanskrit language and the need to preserve our national heritage.

(With inputs from ANI)