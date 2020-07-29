Vijeesh Mani Talks On Namo's Themes, Reveals Why The Movie Is Filmed In Sanskrit

Director Vijeesh Mani has already garnered a reputation for himself thanks to his experimental style of filmmaking. His first film, Vishwaguru, based on Sree Narayana Guru, currently holds the Guinness World Record for being the fastest movie produced from script to screen. His film Puzhayamma was completely shot on a river. His third film Netaji was made in the Irula tribal language.

Now Vijeesh Mani's upcoming movie, Namo, will be completely filmed in the Sanskrit language. Namo will star actor Jayaram in the lead role and will tell the story of the mythological character Kuchela, also known as Sudama. In a recent interview, Vijeesh Mani opened up about the themes of Namo and why he was making the film in Sanskrit.

Vijeesh Mani's upcoming movie Namo to be filmed in the Sanskrit language

Also Read | Anu Menon: Vidya Balan Liked That Shakuntala Devi Was 'humanised' In The Film

Speaking to a news portal, Vijeesh Mani stated that most of the stories about Kuchela either portray him as shabby and poor or in comic terms. However, Vijeesh Mani added that if you examine the mythological texts, Kuchela was someone who was scholarly and knowledgeable. Vijeesh mentioned that this aspect of Kuchela was what he wanted to explore in his upcoming film Namo.

Also Read | Unseen Pic Of The Day: Birthday Boy Sanjay Dutt Looks Charming In Throwback Pic

Director Vijeesh Mani also stated that the movie will look at the dynamics between kings and their subjects during ancient times by looking at Kuchela and Lord Krishna's relationship. Vijeesh Mani further revealed why he chose Sanskrit as the language for Namo. The director said that a German scientist specialising in organic farming inspired him to make a Sanskrit movie. Vijeesh Mani met the scientist at a food festival in Delhi.

Also Read | Sushant Singh Rajput Case: Riya Sen Asks Fans To Demand CBI Inquiry, See Post

Mani revealed that he was surprised when the German scientist knew how to speak Sanskrit, which he had studied at a university in Germany. The scientist spoke to Mani about the characteristics of the Sanskrit language. Vijeesh Mani then started learning Sanskrit at Samskrita Bharati in Delhi. After that experience, he decided to make Namo in Sanskrit.

Vijeesh Mani also mentioned that he was not worried about the film's commercial performance as it was releasing on OTT. He also added that an OTT release helped the film reach a global audience. Mani revealed that the movie would be released with English subtitles.

Also Read | Vidya Balan Reveals Challenges She Faced While Playing Math Wizard In 'Shakuntala Devi'

[Promo from Vijeesh Mani Instagram]

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.