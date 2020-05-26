AirAsia Jaipur-Hyderabad Flight Makes Emergency Landing Due To Technical Issue

An Air Asia aircraft flying from Jaipur to Hyderabad had to make an emergency landing at Hyderabad airport due to fuel problems. It was announced last Thursday that one-third of pre-lockdown domestic flights will operate from Monday. All international scheduled commercial passenger flights remain suspended.

According to the information, there were a total of 70 passengers in this aircraft. AirAsia India spokesperson further apologised for the delay on the subsequent flight and confirmed that passengers have been re-accommodated

"AirAsia India aircraft VT-IXC operating as i51543 from Jaipur to Hyderabad on 26th May 2020, encountered a technical issue and carried out a precautionary engine shut down. Handling the situation calmly in a professional manner the crew landed at Shamshabad, as scheduled," said AirAsia India spokesperson.

The spokesperson said a detailed inspection of the aircraft is being carried out, "having informed DGCA we are assisting in the investigation to establish the cause."

"AirAsia India would like to reiterate that 'Safety First' is a core value and the safety of our guests and crew is the single most important criteria in every aspect of our operations and our pilots and crew are experienced and well trained to manage these situations," the spokesperson added.

SOP for airports

Following the announcement of domestic flight resumption, the Airports Authority of India on Thursday issued Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) for airports as part of preparations to commence the commercial flight operations.

As per the guidelines, airports have been advised to ensure that passenger seating arrangement is done in such a manner that allows passengers to maintain social distance. The airlines must block the middle seats and mark them with proper tapes. All passengers also must compulsorily be registered with the Aarogya Setu app on their phones as per the directives.

Apart from this, alternate check-in counters should be used to avoid congestion. The airport staff must be provided PPE kits, face masks as well as hand sanitisers.

The flight operations have resumed in 1/3rd capacity across the country on Monday, except in Andhra Pradesh and West Bengal. The two states will begin operation on May 26 and May 28 respectively. Moreover, Tamil Nadu has capped the number of flight arrivals at 25 in Chennai airport.

