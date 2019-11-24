Nitin Gadkari Finds Simple Mention In Ajit Pawar's Big 'thank You' Spree

Deputy Chief Minister of Maharashtra Ajit Pawar has responded to Union Minister Nitin Gadkari's tweet congratulating him on his swearing-in. The Union Minister had wished Ajit Pawar after the latter had been sensationally sworn-in alongside Devendra Fadnavis on Saturday. In response, Ajit Pawar took to Twitter and simply tweeted, "Thank you Union Minister Nitin Gadkari." He similarly also wrote to a number of top ministers and BJP leaders, including PM Modi and Amit Shah.

READ | Inside Scoop: Anger At Sharad Pawar's Dy CM Pick Preceded Ajit Pawar's Big Decision

READ | Rohit Pawar Invokes 'love', Requests Ajit Pawar To Reconcile With NCP Chief Sharad Pawar

Ajit Pawar's tweet

Nitin Gadkari's initial tweet

The Union Minister in Marathi had tweeted, "Congratulations to Devendra Fadnavis, Chief Minister of Maharashtra and Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Dada Pawar. Under your leadership, I believe that the development of Maharashtra will move faster."

Ajit Pawar's decision

In the midst of a Pawar power play, sources have informed that Ajit Pawar rebelled over the position of Deputy Chief Minister. NCP's Baramati MLA was reportedly angry with NCP chief and his uncle, Sharad Pawar over the post of Deputy Chief Minister, hence ditched his party to back BJP's Devendra Fadnavis-led government. Ajit Pawar was of the knowledge that the NCP chief was in favour of Jayant Patil over him for the post of Deputy Chief Minister. On Saturday, amid the political turbulence, Sharad Pawar removed Ajit as the NCP legislative party chief and replaced him with Jayant Patil. While the BJP claims that the entire NCP legislative party has consented to be a part of the government, NCP supremo Sharad Pawar clarified that he did not endorse the decision of Ajit Pawar.

Ajit Pawar refuses to budge

After taking oath as the Deputy CM of Maharashtra, Ajit Pawar said, "From result day to this day no party was able to form a Government, Maharashtra was facing many problems including farmer issues, so we decided to form a stable Government." According to sources, the rebel NCP leader and Sharad Pawar's nephew has denied to come back or even talk to the senior NCP leaders. After NCP leaders Dilip Walse Patil, Sunil Tatkare came to meet the Deputy Chief Minister at his brother, Sriniwas Pawar's residence, Ajit Pawar refused to speak to any senior NCP leader, including Praful Patel or Supriya Sule. Ajit Pawar, who had gone underground on Saturday after swearing-in as the Deputy of Maharashtra Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, returned to his private residence in Mumbai's Churchgate, early on Sunday. Photographs accessed by Republic Media Network show Ajit Pawar meeting with NCP leaders on the morning of Sunday, giving a clue as to his status within the party.

READ | Alliance Almost Sealed, Here’s Who All Were Inside The Cong-NCP Meeting

READ | NCP MLA Rohit Pawar Questions Future Of Stable Govt In Maharashtra