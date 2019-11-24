Rohit Pawar Invokes 'love', Requests Ajit Pawar To Reconcile With NCP Chief Sharad Pawar

NCP's Rohit Pawar, grand nephew of NCP patron Sharad Pawar in a Facebook post has asked rebel party leader and Deputy CM Ajit Pawar to come back and reconcile the political differences . Amid the ongoing Pawar power drama, Rohit in his post talked about the 'love and care' between Ajit and Sharad Pawar.

In the post, Rohit Pawar said, "I have seen the love and care between Ajit and Sharad Pawar. This is a political situation and Sharad Pawar, as usual, will handle it politically. I request Ajit Pawar to come back please." On Saturday, Rohit Pawar, the NCP MLA from the Karjat-Jamkhed Assembly constituency, also proclaimed his support for the NCP chief in a Twitter post.

Sources on Saturday evening informed that NCP supremo Sharad Pawar had summoned the new deputy CM Ajit Pawar and has told him to resign from the post with Ajit Pawar stating that he won't budge. According to sources, the rebel NCP leader and Sharad Pawar's nephew has denied to come back or even talk to the senior NCP leaders. Ajit Pawar was ousted from the post of NCP legislature party chief by chief Sharad Pawar, hours after he joined hands with the BJP and took oath as deputy of Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis. The move was objected by the BJP, saying it was "invalid".

BJP-Ajit Pawar

In a stunning turn of events, Fadnavis on Saturday returned as chief minister propped up by Ajit Pawar, who was made his deputy, just hours after the new alliance of Shiv Sena, the NCP, and the Congress reached a consensus that Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray will be their chief ministerial candidate. Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar were sworn in by Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari at a hush-hush ceremony here on Saturday, leading to the end of the President's rule in the state. Ajit Pawar's volte-face created fissures in the NCP, whose chief Sharad Pawar distanced himself from his nephew's dramatic action, saying the decision to back Fadnavis was his personal choice and not that of the party.

The BJP and the Sena, which fought the last month's Assembly polls in an alliance, secured a comfortable majority by winning 105 and 56 seats respectively. The Sena, however, broke its three-decade-long ties with the BJP after the latter declined to share the chief minister's post. The Congress and the NCP, both pre-poll allies, won 44 and 54 seats respectively.

