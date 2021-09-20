Akhada Parishad Chief No More: PM Modi, Amit Shah Condole Mahant Narendra Giri's Demise

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has condoled the death of Akhil Bharatiya Akhada Parishad Acharya Mahant Narendra Giri who was found dead on Monday. PM Modi said that Mahant Giri devoted his life to spiritual traditions and played a major role in connecting many streams of "Sant Samaj" together.

The Prime Minister, in a tweet in Hindi, said, "The death of Akhara Parishad President Shri Narendra Giri Ji is extremely sad. While devoted to spiritual traditions, he played a big role in connecting many streams of Sant Samaj together. May the Lord place them at your feet. Peace!!"

अखाड़ा परिषद के अध्यक्ष श्री नरेंद्र गिरि जी का देहावसान अत्यंत दुखद है। आध्यात्मिक परंपराओं के प्रति समर्पित रहते हुए उन्होंने संत समाज की अनेक धाराओं को एक साथ जोड़ने में बड़ी भूमिका निभाई। प्रभु उन्हें अपने श्री चरणों में स्थान दें। ॐ शांति!! — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 20, 2021

Union Home Minister Amit Shah said that we have lost a resplendent constellation of Sanatan culture due to his deva lokagga (death). "I pray to God to give place to the departed soul at his feet," he said.

अखाड़ा परिषद के अध्यक्ष श्री नरेंद्र गिरि जी का पूरा जीवन अध्यात्म व धर्म के प्रचार, उत्थान व मानव सेवा को समर्पित रहा। उनके देवलोकगमन से हमने सनातन संस्कृति का एक देदीप्यमान नक्षत्र खो दिया है। ईश्वर से प्रार्थना करता हूँ कि दिवंगत आत्मा को अपने श्रीचरणों में स्थान दें। ॐ शांति — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) September 20, 2021

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath called the death of Narendra Giri an irreparable loss to the spiritual world. "It is prayers to Lord Shri Ram to grant the departed soul a place at his feet and strength to the bereaved followers to bear this sorrow," he said.

Seers threaten to protest, demand probe

The Uttar Pradesh police have launched a probe into the matter as Narendra Giri was found dead under mysterious circumstances. According to sources, his body was found hanging in dubious circumstances in Baghambari mutt in Prayagraj. Several seers have expressed shock at the sudden demise and threatened to protest while demanding an investigation.

"We have got to know he passed away suddenly, it's not possible. We want an investigation of his death. We demand administration and from UP CM to launch an investigation and bring out truth otherwise whole state and Nation will protest," the Madhu Cakha temple priest said on Mahant Narendra Giri's mysterious death.

Speaking to Republic Media Network, Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Dinesh Sharma called it a shocking development. "It is heart-wrenching to come to terms that Maharaj is not amongst us. It's a personal loss to me as he has showered his blessings on me many times," he said.