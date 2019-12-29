Akhilesh Slams Yogi Govt Over Anti-CAA Agitation; Demands Judicial Probe In Deaths

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav lashed out at the Yogi Adityanath government in UP over alleged police brutalities during the anti-CAA agitation and demanded a judge-monitored probe in the deaths of protesters. Addressing a press conference in Lucknow, Yadav also slammed the National Register of Citizens and National Population Register. He mocked the CM for having internal rebellion in the BJP and the government's poor record on the economy.

"We demand a fair investigation into the deaths during the agitation under the supervision of a sitting High Court or Supreme Court judge. We have received information that BJP workers have tried to tamper with the post-mortem reports of the victims and they are not being given to the respective families," said the former Chief Minister.

Akhilesh questions prohibition to meet families of victims

Akhilesh Yadav also lashed out at the government's prohibition that his party has faced for meeting the families of the 18 people so far reported dead in the clashes. "What does this government wants to hide? Why are we not allowed to meet the families? The government is obligated to help those who lost their loved ones." He added, "We have seen the CM publicly vowing 'revenge' on them (protesters). Around 300 MLAs are upset with him and he is doing this injustice to Muslims to just guard his position."

Targets NPR

When asked about the NPR, Akhilesh Yadav said the poor will ultimately suffer due to documentation. "How can poor people prove their lineage? They (BJP) inflame tensions between Dalits, Hindus and Muslims... What can we expect from a CM who has himself wiped clean cases against him?" Akhilesh said in a stinging attack on CM Yogi Adityanath.

'UP cops will covertly support agitators if...'

Akhilesh Yadav also jovially remarked that the UP Police will not assault protesters if they are made aware that they too will have to prove the births of their family members and would instead covertly support the agitators. He said, "History will be made. Demonetisation, fall in economic growth and fall of BJP will all make history... The economy is in distress, the banking system has collapsed and the government must tell the condition of NPAs."

