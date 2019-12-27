Akhilesh Yadav Questions Police Action Amid Violent Anti-CAA Protests

The former Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, Akhilesh Yadav targeted police forces and accused them of damaging the private property of the people during the anti-CAA protests in the state. He further demanded that an inquiry should be conducted into police’s actions, moreover, he said that the affected individuals and families should be compensated for the same. He also accused the BJP government of terrorising people in the name of strict action against the protesters. Yadav added that BJP wants to create a divide in society by using force.

Akhilesh Yadav questions police

Talking about actions committed by the police, SP leader Akhilesh Yadav said, “CCTV footage shows police ransacking houses, breaking CCTV cameras, and damaging public property. When will the government order a probe into the damage done by the police and provide compensation to the people?” He further added, “BJP is fearful of Hindu-Muslim unity in the country and trying to rip up the social fabric by raising issues like the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and the National Register of Citizens (NRC).” The SP leader said that widespread protests against the CAA show that people are not supporting it.

"Indians who believe in the Constitution and its preamble are standing up to the government. The highest number of deaths have been reported in UP in the protests. Large scale protests took place in Assam where columns of security forces were deployed there too, but the number of deaths was comparatively low. This has happened in UP because of the Chief Minister' language of revenge,” he added.

Yadav attacks Modi government

The SP leader further attacked the Modi government and said that they opted for the National Population Register as a part of their objective to achieve NRC. On Wednesday, AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi also demanded that the UP government should constitute an independent panel to investigate the violence during the CAA protests. As per reports, at least 19 people have lost their lives in the protests and over 1,100 people have been arrested in the state.

