Akhilesh Yadav Takes A Dig At BJP Over Vajpayee's Statue, Acusses Party Of Stealing Credit

Former Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, Akhilesh Yadav took to Twitter and called out BJP ahead of the inauguration of Atal Bihari Vajpayee's statue at Lucknow Lok Bhavan. Akhilesh Yadav also stated that the Lok Bhavan was constructed under the Samajwadi Party's regime in the Uttar Pradesh and accused the ruling party of stealing their credit. Yadav, in a poetic tweet, also stated that the people who try to undermine someone else's work will have to answer to the citizens of the country.

Akhilesh Yadav takes a dig at BJP

सपा के समय हुआ ‘लोक भवन’ का निर्माण और लोकार्पण लेकिन भाजपाई अब कर रहे हैं हमारे श्रेय का अपहरण.



दूसरे के कामों का फीता काटनेवालों ध्यान रहे जनता आप का पत्ता काटने के लिए तैयार बैठी है. pic.twitter.com/IfKQDJELBS — Akhilesh Yadav (@yadavakhilesh) December 25, 2019

The former UP Chief Minister's tweet translates to, "Construction and inauguration of 'Lok Bhavan' took place at the time of SP, but BJP is now stealing our credit. Those who try to undermine others work will be answered by the citizens of the nation."

Atal Bihari Vajpayee's statue inauguration

PM Modi will be visiting Lucknow on December 25 to unveil the bronze statue of the former PM Atal Bihar Vajpayee on his birth anniversary on Wednesday. Additionally, PM Modi will also lay the foundation stone of Atal Bihari Vajpayee Medical University. The event will host multiple events like the recitation of 51 poems of Vajpayee by the Department of Culture.

Y.P. Singh, Joint Director of Culture Department of UP said, "Prime Minister Modi will reach Lucknow by a special plane at around 3 pm on December 25 and will directly go to Lok Bhavan, where he will unveil the statue of Atal Bihari Vajpayee. There will be a 25-minute address by the PM. Governor Anandi Ben Patel and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will also attend the event. PM Modi will leave for Delhi at around 4 pm."

Akhilesh Yadav targets UP BJP over other issues

The Samajwadi Party on Tuesday asked the Uttar Pradesh government headed by Yogi Adityanath to explain the presence of local intelligence unit (LIU) personnel in the press conference of SP chief Akhilesh Yadav. The official Twitter handle of the Samajwadi Party on Tuesday questioned the Yogi government on the same through a tweet. The tweet in Hindi by the Samajwadi Party roughly translates to, "On whose instruction was the LIU personnel sent for the press conference of National President held in Samajwadi Party office on Sunday?"

Results of the Jharkhand Assembly elections on Monday, had left the Samajwadi Party chief delighted. As per the Election Commission of India, the opposition alliance comprising Congress, Rashtriya Janata Dal, and Jharkhand Mukti Morcha secured a comfortable lead over BJP. Contending that the Jharkhand result was the start of BJP’s downfall, Akhilesh Yadav claimed that the party’s fortunes would plummet further after the election in Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, and West Bengal.

