Akhilesh Yadav Meets The Family Of Unnao Rape And Murder Victim

Former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav and the leader of the Samajwadi Party (SP) met the family members of the Unnao rape victim on Saturday afternoon. Yadav explained that he was deeply saddened by the incident and that the State government should have done better to protect the victim.

READ: Unnao Rape Survivor Set Ablaze: Five-member SIT To Probe Incident

After meeting the family, Yadav gave a short statement to the media. He said, "This family has lost their brave daughter. People in the government knew what had happened to her earlier, despite that this government could not save her. I am deeply saddened by this."

The victim was raped in December 2018, and nearly a year later, whilst on her way to the court, was set ablaze and beaten by the 5 men, among those included the two who were accused of raping the woman in December. She then ran for help for a kilometre and was then taken to the hospital, where she was put on the ventilator after being in a critical condition. She passed away on December 7 in New Delhi's Safdarjung hospital, where she was being given specialized treatment.

READ: Unnao Rape Victim Passes Away At Safdarjung Hospital Due To Cardiac Arrest

A five-member Special Investigation Team (SIT) had been constituted by the Divisional Commissioner, Lucknow to probe the incident. "I visited the spot in Unnao on Thursday evening and constituted a five-member SIT led by Unnao ASP Vinod Pandey. The team will probe all aspects of the case and submit a report to me," Divisional Commissioner Mukesh Meshram had told PTI. The five-member Special Investigation Team (SIT) has been constituted by the Divisional Commissioner, Lucknow to probe the Unnao incident, where a rape survivor was set on fire by five persons on Thursday. "I visited the spot in Unnao on Thursday evening and constituted a five-member SIT led by Unnao ASP Vinod Pandey. The team will probe all aspects of the case and submit a report to me," Divisional Commissioner Mukesh Meshram told PTI on Friday.

READ: Nirbhaya Rape Case: Court Sets Dec 18 Hearing Date As Convict's Review Plea Pending In SC

READ: Teenager Raped By Autorickshaw Driver