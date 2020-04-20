All 16 High-risk Contacts Of Covid-positive Pizza Delivery Boy Test Negative: Delhi Police

District Magistrate of South Delhi B.M. Mishra confirmed that all 16 high-risk contacts of the pizza delivery boy who had tested positive for COVID-19 have tested negative on Monday. Earlier on Tuesday, a delivery boy from a popular delivery place in Malviya Nagar area tested positive and over 72 families were asked to observe self-quarantine.

Speaking to the media, Mishra had said that the police have contacted people living in 72 houses and they have been asked to stay in-home quarantine. No symptoms have been seen in people related to him.

"In the last 15 days, we discovered houses he had delivered food. We contacted people living in 72 houses and they have been asked to stay in home-quarantine. No symptoms have been seen in people related to him. Testing of his roommate has been done and his reports are awaited. The rest of the people don't have any symptoms, they have been placed under institutional quarantine. Those in-home quarantines are also asymptomatic," Mishra said.

"Unless a positive case comes, we feel that transmission has not taken place. The boy told us that he was continuously wearing a mask while delivering the food. We are also finding out how he got infected. We are getting the information about the places he visited for delivery. He was tested on the basis of the doctor's advice. Later, he tested positive," he added.

Zomato issues statement

Some of the orders from this outlet were also made through food delivery giant Zomato. All the colleagues of the delivery boy have tested negative for the virus and as a precautionary measure, the restaurant has now suspended operations, for the time being, Zomato said in a statement.

