Delhi: Pizza Delivery Boy Tests Positive, 72 Families Asked To Self-quarantine

Soon after a pizza delivery guy associated with a famous pizza chain was tested positive for the novel Coronavirus in Delhi's South district, families of 72 houses have been asked to observe self-quarantine, District Magistrate of South Delhi informed on Wednesday.

District Magistrate B.M. Mishra said that the delivery boy from a famous pizza chain in Malviya Nagar area tested positive on Tuesday, following which the authorities immediately decided to quarantine his 16 colleagues at the outlet. A detailed trail was followed to identify each house where food was delivered by the outlet. The pizza outlet has now suspended orders as a precautionary measure.

'No need to panic'

The authorities had managed to identify all the 72 houses that had taken delivery from that outlet and hence, everyone has been asked to follow precautionary measures and be under self- quarantine, Mishra asserted. He further added that there was no need to panic, as he had informed all the delivery boys to use masks and follow the safety measures while executing a delivery.

The decision to send all people who got into contact with the delivery boy to quarantine was necessary as a precautionary measure, Mishra said. The delivery boy is now undergoing treatment at a hospital, while others who came in his contact are being monitored on a daily basis, he added.

Some of the orders from this outlet were also made through food delivery giant Zomato. All the colleagues of the delivery boy have tested negative for the virus and as a precautionary measure, the restaurant has now suspended operations, for the time being, Zomato said in a statement.

COVID-19 cases in Delhi

The total number of Coronavirus cases in the national capital on Wednesday increased to nearly 1,580, with 17 fresh cases and two deaths being reported in a day, according to the Delhi government authorities.

