ASI & Centre-protected Monuments Reopen After Nearly 100 Days; SOP & Covid Guidelines Here

After a shutdown of more than 100 days, all architectural monuments protected by the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) are ready to be open to the public from Monday onwards, announced the Ministry of Culture. The decision to open up the monuments was taken by the Centre in co-ordination with the ASI in a meeting last week, according to the Union Culture Minister Prahlad Singh Patel. This decision comes even as the country's COVID tally inches closer to the 7 lakh mark.

After a shutdown of more than 100 days, the @ASIGoI protected monuments are set to open for public from today i.e 6th July, 2020 while following all the SOP guidelines issued by the Central Government. pic.twitter.com/IESYOqvfYY — Ministry of Culture (@MinOfCultureGoI) July 6, 2020

While all national monuments open up for the public, Agra's historical monuments like Taj Mahal, Agra Fort, Akbar tomb and others will continue to remain closed until further orders. According to District Magistrate of Agra, Prabhu N Singh, these monuments fall in 'buffer zone' areas; hence, it will not be opened to the public despite being closed for three months.

SOP & Guidelines

According to the SOP issued by the Centre, only those monuments and museums which are in the non-containment zone will be allowed to open up. Along with this, the administration is also doing away with the physical sale of tickets, all tickets will be issued through e-mode only. Even the mode of payment in the parking lots, cafeterias would be accepted only digitally.

There will also be a cap on the number of visitors in the monuments, along with strict compliance of social distancing, use of masks, hand hygiene, thermal scanning etc. All special sound and light shows will be suspended in the monuments and group photography will also remain suspended.

Meanwhile, eatables inside the monuments will not be allowed and cafeterias would also be limited to serving only bottled water inside the premises.

