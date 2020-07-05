Delhi Monuments All Set To Open For Visitors From July 6; Protective Measures In Place

Even as the total COVID tally breaches close to the one lakh mark, Delhi monuments are all set to welcome visitors from tomorrow, i.e July 6, with all protective measures in place. The monuments have been shut for visitors since March due to the outbreak of coronavirus infection.

A leading news agency visited the historical sites like Qutub Minar, Safdarjung Tomb, Hauz Khas complex, Humayun's Tomb, Old Fort to understand how the visit would be amid pandemic and a much-relaxed scenario under unlock phase 2. The timing of the monuments till now has been kept the same starting from around 7 am till sunset. Few primary safety measures such as social distancing circles, thermal scanning of visitors, and setting up of sanitiser dispensers are to be followed. Security guards at the entry-level have also been given mask, gloves, face shield, and sanitiser.

While speaking to ANI, a security guard at Safdarjung Tomb on the condition of anonymity said, "We have been asked to strictly see that social distancing is being maintained. Wearing a face mask is a must. We have been also provided with face shield, mask, and sanitisers."

Delhi's COVID Tally Nears One Lakh

Delhi recorded 2,505 fresh coronavirus cases on Sunday, taking the tally close to the one lakh mark, while the death toll from the disease mounted to 3,067, authorities said. The national capital recorded 63 new fatalities on Sunday, a Delhi health department bulletin said.

The bulletin said the death toll from coronavirus infection has risen to 3,067, and the total number of cases mounted to 99,444.

(with inputs from ANI)