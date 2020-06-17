India-China LAC Clash: Martyred Col Santosh Babu's Parents Uphold Son's Bravery & Success

Parents of martyred Colonel Santosh Babu who lost his life during the violent face-off with the Chinese troops at the Galwan Valley said that all the delegates from Suryapet, including the Collector, have given an assurance to support them.

Speaking to the news agency, ANI, the martyred Colonel's mother said, "We received the news, yesterday afternoon at 2 pm that my son has been martyred. I could not believe that my son has been martyred. We are under a deep shock." She further added, "We could not believe it when we got to know about our son. I could not believe it as he was very brave."

Meanwhile, the Colonel's father told ANI, "For the last fifteen years, he had gained success. I immediately inquired from one of the officers. Later, several officers of the Army contacted directly through my phone. They said that they are making arrangements to get the body from that place to Suryapet." He further added that his son's body will reach Suryapet by Wednesday evening.

"By tomorrow the body will reach here, along with my daughter-in-law and the kids, the officer told me on phone. (MoS Home) Kishan Reddy spoke to me on the phone as well. All the delegates from Suryapet, including, Collector has given us assurance to support us at this time. An Army official has informed that the body will start in the day and reach Suryapet at around 4 pm via Chandigarh to Hyderabad and then Suryapet," he added.

India-China face-off

Indian Army soldiers including a Commanding Officer were martyred when a violent faceoff took place on Monday night when the de-escalation process was underway in the Galwan Valley. As per the Editor-in-Chief of the Chinese newspaper Global Times, the Chinese side also suffered casualties during the physical clash. Sources revealed that an Indian colonel was attacked by Chinese Army personnel with iron rods without any provocation leading to a strong retaliation from the Indian side.

Later, the Indian Army on Tuesday night issued an official statement and mentioned that both sides had disengaged at the Galwan area. The Army further added that 17 more troops who were critically injured in the line of duty had succumbed to their injuries. This has propelled the number of Indian Army personnel martyred at the LAC to 20. As per US intelligence reports, 35 Chinese soldiers have been killed.

