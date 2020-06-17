'Enough is Enough': Rahul Gandhi Unsatisfied With MEA & Army's India-China Clash Statement

A day after violent clash between Indian and Chinese armies at the Galwan valley in which 20 Indian soldiers were martyred, former Congress party chief Rahul Gandhi has once again questioned the Prime Minister, also finally firing his first question in indictment of China since the border standoff began.

Taking to Twitter on Wednesday, Rahul Gandhi asked why the Prime Minister 'was silent'. The Wayand MP went on to state that 'enough is enough', and demanded that the country should know what has happened. Continuing his attempts to politicise the matter, he asked that how can the Chinese dare to kill Indian soldiers or take India's land.

Rahul Gandhi's tweet also appears to discount the Army's and MEA's statements in which a description and sequence of events was provided, as he continues to ask 'we need to know what has happened'.

Why is the PM silent?

Why is he hiding?



Enough is enough. We need to know what has happened.



How dare China kill our soldiers?

How dare they take our land? — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) June 17, 2020

Rahul Gandhi's remarks come even as he has been slammed a number of times for attempting to politicise the border tensions between India and China. Ladakh MP Jamyang Tsering Namgyal had earlier told him that his questions "are an insult to the Indian Army and very discouraging for them." He had also reminded the Gandhi family scion that the Chinese Occupied Indian Territory -- Aksai Chin (37244 sq km) in 1962 during Congress regime, Tia Pangnak and Chabji Valley (250 km length) in Chumur area till 2008 during UPA regime."

Twenty Indian Army personnel martyred

The Indian Army on Tuesday issued an official statement on the violent faceoff that took place on June 15 at the Line of Actual Control. It mentioned that both sides had disengaged at the Galwan area. It added that 17 more troops who were critically injured in the line of duty had succumbed to their injuries. This has propelled the number of Indian Army personnel martyred at the LAC to 20.

China has not released any information on the casualties suffered by the People's Liberation Army soldiers during the violent face-off, with a prominent journalist at Chinese state-run media reporting that the Xi government would not be doing so as a goodwill gesture to avoid the comparison of casualty numbers on both sides. However, China's People's Liberation Army (PLA) is said to have suffered 43 casualties, reported ANI quoting sources. No firing took place during the faceoff, the armies used clubs and rocks.

A series of meetings took place as the situation unfolded. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh held a meeting with the Chief of the Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat, the three service chiefs and External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar. Later, Singh briefed Prime Minister Narendra Modi about the latest development. PM Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah also met.

