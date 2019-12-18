With Lt Gen Manoj Naravane Named As New Army Chief, All Service Heads Have IAF In Common

With the appointment of Lt Gen Manoj Naravane as the next Army Chief, all three services heads have now a common Indian Air Force (IAF) connection as their fathers had served in it.

Also Read | Lieutenant General Manoj Mukund Naravane To Be Next Indian Army Chief

The fathers of General Narwane and current Naval Chief Admiral Karambir Singh were close friends and served in the Air Force together. Due to this friendship, Army Chief designate Lt Gen MM Naravane and the Navy Chief Admiral KB Singh have also known one another for a long time before they joined their respective forces. Both of them were introduced when they had not even joined the army.

Also Read | Army Chief Bipin Ravat Emphasis Need To Re-organise Military Resources

Air Chief Marshal RKS Bhadauria's father retired as a flying officer. General Narwane's father joined NDA as an army cadet but had to drop out of the course due to an injury. After graduating from Maharashtra, he joined the Air Force as an officer cadet.

The three army chiefs have another thing in common. All three are from the 56th course of NDA. Despite leaving from the same course, all three have chosen to join different services on different dates.

While Naravane will be taking over as the Chief of Army Staff on December 31, after present chief General Bipin Rawat's exit from the office, Admiral Karambir Singh took command of the Navy on 31 May. Air Chief Marshal Bhadoria took over as Chief of the Air Force on 30 September.

The appointment of General Narwane was announced on Vijay Diwas on December 16. He will be the 28th Army Chief and will command the army for 28 months in office until his retirement.

Naravane is presently serving as the Vice Chief of Army Staff (VCOAS). General Bipin Rawat, the present Chief of Army Staff, is predicted to take over as the country's first Chief of Defence Staff (CDS). His appointment was cleared by the government on the basis of seniority. He has earlier held a number of staff and command appointments and has been awarded the Vishisht Seva Medal for his services as the Inspector General Assam Rifles (North) and 'Ati Vishisht Seva Medal'.

Also Read | Air Force Chief RKS Bhadauria's Marks 87th IAF Day, Highlights Feats

Also Read | Navy Chief Meets Bangladeshi Counterpart

(With Inputs from ANI)