Almost 400 Indians Stranded In Iran Due To Coronavirus Scare

While the entire world is struggling to deal with the Coronavirus scare, there are several countries where hundreds are stranded due to precautionary measures.

At least 350 fishermen and other workers have been stranded in Iran for the past few weeks due to the Coronavirus scare. The fishermen and other youngsters from Valsad had gone in search of employment opportunities in Iran.

But before they could leave the Iran govt had taken measures of blocking all flights and also advised to take precautions. Moreover, the pilgrimage was also halted after the Vice President had gotten infected in Iran. Between all this, there were these Indian fishermen and youngsters who were stranded in the country.

Families reach out to authorities to rescue the stranded Indians

On Thursday, the family members of the hundreds of fishermen complained and reached out to the authorities. Following which, the local MLA from Valsad, Ramanlal Patkar had written to the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), asking for help for rescuing the stranded fishermen and youngsters. In the mail sent to the MEA, he has stated that he has spoken to the youngsters who are stuck in Iran as well.

In a video that has emerged from Iran, it shows that the fishermen standing in the middle of empty land and stating their grievances as well. They are stating that all of them are from Gujarat and Tamil Nadu and that they can't get any flights out of the country. Since then, all flights have been cancelled.

'People here are scared and alone. They don't really know what to do and no one is here to help. They want to go home and the family members are also very scared,' one of the men is heard saying who is also taking the video.

PDP Appeals PM to evacuate J&K students from Iran

Former PDP leader Altaf Bukhari has appealed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to evacuate students of Jammu and Kashmir who are stranded in Iran which has reported maximum fatalities from the novel coronavirus outside of China. Bukhari has forwarded his application to Ministry of External Affairs, a list of 240 students who are stuck in Shiraz and Tehran.

"I have appealed the Prime Minister for evacuating Kashmiri students who are in Tehran and Shiraz. I have forwarded to the Ministry of External Affairs a list of 240 students, though there are more than 300 (students). They still are safe, but coronavirus is spreading like fire in Iran. My request is that they are airlifted immediately," Bukhari said.

(Photo: AP)